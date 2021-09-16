37,000 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $653.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,390. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $622.48 and a 200 day moving average of $543.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

