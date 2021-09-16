$374.90 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $374.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.44 million to $381.27 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

