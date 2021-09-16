3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of 3M worth $140,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

