3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) insider Allan Brackin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Allan Brackin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Allan Brackin purchased 100,000 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$125,500.00 ($89,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, science, and literacy. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, Gooseberry Planet, STEMscopes Science, and WordFlyers learning resources.

