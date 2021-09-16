$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $410.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

