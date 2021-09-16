41,818 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

