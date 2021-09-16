47,771 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP

Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Snap accounts for about 1.1% of Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Snap by 345.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,722,304 shares of company stock worth $346,596,481.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.