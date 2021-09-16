4,790 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $291.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.72 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.