$488.23 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $488.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $497.90 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.