4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,821.50

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,821.50 ($36.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,040 ($39.72). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,965 ($38.74), with a volume of 22,643 shares.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,821.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,660.56. The stock has a market cap of £832.75 million and a PE ratio of 204.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

