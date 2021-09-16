4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 106.2% higher against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $3.45 million and $304,303.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

