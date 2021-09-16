$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

