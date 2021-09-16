51,009 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,774. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

