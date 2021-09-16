51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.32% of 51job worth $69,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 51job by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

