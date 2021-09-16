$54.40 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.