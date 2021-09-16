5,450 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

SWKS opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.44 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

