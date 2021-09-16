56,542 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of JSCP opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

