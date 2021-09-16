5,924 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $65,633,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,620,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.83 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

