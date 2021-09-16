59,331 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.