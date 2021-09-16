$73.05 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $73.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $72.70 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.