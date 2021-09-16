7,360 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $159.87. 31,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,006. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

