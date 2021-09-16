$740.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post $740.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.90 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

