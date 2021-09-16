75,228 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,235,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,788 in the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFE stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

