81,700 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

