822,744 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

