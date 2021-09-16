8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $710,038.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $714,163.27 and approximately $710,038.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

