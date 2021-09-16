$9.63 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $9.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.74 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,776,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

