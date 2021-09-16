9,000 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. VMware comprises about 1.5% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $139.93. 18,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

