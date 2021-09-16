91,931 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,931 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

