$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report sales of $96.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

