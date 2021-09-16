97,462 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 19,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

