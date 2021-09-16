A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 118,352 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $59.15.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

