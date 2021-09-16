AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

AACAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

