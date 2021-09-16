Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.9 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

