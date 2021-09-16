AAR (AIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIR opened at $32.92 on Thursday. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

