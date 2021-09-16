AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 153,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

