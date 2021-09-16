AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 67,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

