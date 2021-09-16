Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

