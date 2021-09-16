ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM opened at $46.49 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.