abrdn plc Acquires 1,164,626 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 6.35% of The Shyft Group worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

SHYF opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

