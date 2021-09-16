abrdn plc Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,530,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.72% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

