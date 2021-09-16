abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 615,221 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,771,000. abrdn plc owned 0.95% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,633,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,620,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.