abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $83,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $186.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.