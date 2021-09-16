abrdn plc Buys 20,070 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $75,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

NYSE NSC opened at $248.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average of $267.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

