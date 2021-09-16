abrdn plc Buys 23,798 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $63,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.