abrdn plc Buys 44,515 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.74% of Cogent Communications worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

