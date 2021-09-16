abrdn plc Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.25% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $94,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,616 shares of company stock worth $8,762,577. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

