abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

abrdn plc reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,247 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.63% of MGM Growth Properties worth $91,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $40.69 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

