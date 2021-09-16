abrdn plc Grows Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.56% of Pegasystems worth $63,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 826.63 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

