abrdn plc Has $133.51 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $133,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day moving average of $292.05. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

